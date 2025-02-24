StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STEP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $1,397,034.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,165.16. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,516 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,653. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,229. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $58.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.31. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

