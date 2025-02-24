Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,898,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,602,000 after buying an additional 313,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,235,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

