SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 139.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 million, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.79. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SunOpta

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.