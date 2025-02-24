Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,709,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $491.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

