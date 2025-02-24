Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $129.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

