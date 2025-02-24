The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

COO opened at $88.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

