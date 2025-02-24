The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TD opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

