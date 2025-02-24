The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:TD opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
