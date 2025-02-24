THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of THOR Industries worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $620,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $99.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

