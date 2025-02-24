TopBuild (BLD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $303.78 on Monday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $302.27 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

