Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Position Lifted by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tri-Continental worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TY. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 74.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,203.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,264 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.6 %

TY stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.