Truist Financial Corp Acquires 17,374 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,540,000 after acquiring an additional 409,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,774,000 after buying an additional 227,962 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.