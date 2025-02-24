Truist Financial Corp Acquires 456 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

