Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 4.3 %

CW stock opened at $316.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $234.37 and a twelve month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.