Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,290,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after buying an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,515,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after acquiring an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,036,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.