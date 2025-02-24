Truist Financial Corp Has $4.29 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 96.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Element Solutions by 549.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

