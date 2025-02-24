Truist Financial Corp Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1,032.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,782 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.33 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.