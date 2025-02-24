Truist Financial Corp Has $4.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.