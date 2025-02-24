Truist Financial Corp Has $4.56 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS IETC opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $304.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.