Truist Financial Corp Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $210.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.97. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,316 shares of company stock worth $2,332,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

