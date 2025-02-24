Truist Financial Corp Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,682,558.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $1,140,497.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,533 shares of company stock worth $6,619,683. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.88. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

