Truist Financial Corp Has $4.65 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Globant worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,848 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 4,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.06.

GLOB opened at $152.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average of $210.79. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.38 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

