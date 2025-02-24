Truist Financial Corp Has $4.66 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,579 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $103.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

