Truist Financial Corp Has $4.71 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,272,000 after buying an additional 457,821 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.