Truist Financial Corp Has $4.92 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,089,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,532,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 519,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 273,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,357,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.