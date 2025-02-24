Truist Financial Corp Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

