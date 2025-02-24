Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,212,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.