Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

PULS opened at $49.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

