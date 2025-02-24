Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $208.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

