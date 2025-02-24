Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.