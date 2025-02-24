Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 327.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

