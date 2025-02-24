Truist Financial Corp Invests $4.65 Million in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 165,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF (FLCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in large-cap US companies within the Russell 1000 Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management.

