Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

