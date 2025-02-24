Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,301 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $79,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 780.5% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.97 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

