Truist Financial Corp Purchases 17,059 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.