Truist Financial Corp Purchases 21,596 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

NRG stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

