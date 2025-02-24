Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,274 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $148.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

