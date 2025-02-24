Truist Financial Corp Purchases 31,426 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 176.1% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

