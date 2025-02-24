Truist Financial Corp Purchases 39,841 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.24% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 331,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 594,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 233,068 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,798 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,421,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

