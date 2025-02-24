Truist Financial Corp Purchases 84,927 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,927 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.81% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 211,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 204,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.