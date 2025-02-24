Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3,347.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 159,954 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $143.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,454,764.88. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

