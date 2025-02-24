Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of APi Group worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,229 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 60.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 5,964.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.