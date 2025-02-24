Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2,029.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.