Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,031 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

