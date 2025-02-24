Truist Financial Corp Sells 200,363 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,363 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $230,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

