Truist Financial Corp Sells 29,404 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,404 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

AMLP opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.