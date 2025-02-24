Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,709 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 710.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 266,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IQLT opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.