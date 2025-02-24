Truist Financial Corp Sells 750 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Entegris by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $104.09 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.