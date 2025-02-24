Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $106.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.58 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

