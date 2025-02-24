Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4,586.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

