Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 391,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,462.80. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $2,119,991.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398,146 shares in the company, valued at $86,448,834.24. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,766 shares of company stock worth $18,248,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

